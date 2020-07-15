  • HOMEPAGE
    Release of the Press Service of the President

    15.07.2020 [15:00]

    On July 15, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev had a phone conversation with Samaya khanum, the mother of Major General Polad Hashimov and Elvin, the son of Colonel Ilgar Mirzayev.

    Major General Polad Hashimov and Colonel Ilgar Mirzayev were martyred on the frontline during the battle.

    The head of state expressed his deep condolences to the families of the martyrs and wished them patience. President Ilham Aliyev noted that the heroism of the servicemen fallen for the Motherland would never be forgotten, their revenge has been and will be taken, and their blood will be avenged.

    Samaya Hashimova and Elvin Mirzayev thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the phone call and condolences.

