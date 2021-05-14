Release of the Press Service of the President

On May 14, President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani telephoned President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. The Afghan President congratulated the head of state and the people of Azerbaijan on Ramadan holiday, and extended his wishes for prosperity.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked the Afghan President for the attention and congratulations, and congratulated Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and the people of Afghanistan on Ramadan holiday, wishing peace and tranquility.

The Afghan President once again thanked the head of state for Azerbaijan`s support for his country. The Azerbaijani President once again thanked Mohammad Ashraf Ghani for Afghanistan`s support for Azerbaijan during the Armenia-Azerbaijan war.

During the conversation the development of the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Afghanistan was hailed, and the presidents expressed confidence in the further strengthening of the ties.