    Release of the Press Service of the President

    07.10.2021 [12:40]

    On October 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

    The head of state congratulated the Russian President on the occasion of his birthday, and wished him the best of health and new successes in his state activities for the development and prosperity of the country.

    Vladimir Putin thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the attention and congratulations.

    Hailing the successful development of Azerbaijan-Russia bilateral friendly relations in various fields, the heads of state expressed their confidence that the cooperation between the two countries would continue to strengthen. They exchanged views on the issues relating to prospects for bilateral ties between the two countries.

    During the phone conversation, the sides discussed the situation in the region.

