    Release of the Press Service of the President

    30.05.2022 [19:00]

    On May 30, President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

    During the phone conversation, Maia Sandu congratulated President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of 28 May – the Independence Day, and conveyed her best wishes.

    The head of state thanked for the congratulations.

    During the conversation, the sides touched upon the bilateral cooperation, and exchanged views on the expansion of energy, economic and trade relations. They also discussed regional issues and matters of mutual interest.

    Release of the Press Service of the President
