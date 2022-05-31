  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Representatives of diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan visit Kalbajar

    31.05.2022 [12:30]

    Baku, May 31, AZERTAC

    The diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan, including foreign ambassadors, military attachés, heads of international organizations, and more than 80 people from more than 50 countries have kicked off their visit to the liberated Kalbajar district.

    During the visit, the diplomats will familiarize themselves with the transport and energy infrastructure projects implemented in Kalbajar district, including the construction of roads, tunnels and power lines.

    The diplomatic corps will be made aware of the destruction and atrocities committed by the Armenian armed forces in Kalbajar district, especially the problems they caused deliberately when they left the territories.

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :Representatives of diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan visit Kalbajar
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    30.05.2022 [22:12]
    Islamabad Post: Pakistan Senate unanimously adopts resolution condemning Khojaly Genocide
    30.05.2022 [20:08]
    Foreign Ministry: We firmly reject statement of Armenian Foreign Ministry reflecting alleged violations of ceasefire by Azerbaijani side
    30.05.2022 [19:23]
    Azerbaijani FM heads to Bulgaria for official visit
    30.05.2022 [12:46]
    Azerbaijan’s Independence Day marked in Los Angeles
    Representatives of diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan visit Kalbajar Representatives of diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan visit Kalbajar Representatives of diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan visit Kalbajar Representatives of diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan visit Kalbajar Representatives of diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan visit Kalbajar Representatives of diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan visit Kalbajar Representatives of diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan visit Kalbajar Representatives of diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan visit Kalbajar Representatives of diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan visit Kalbajar