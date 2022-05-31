Representatives of diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan visit Kalbajar

Baku, May 31, AZERTAC

The diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan, including foreign ambassadors, military attachés, heads of international organizations, and more than 80 people from more than 50 countries have kicked off their visit to the liberated Kalbajar district.

During the visit, the diplomats will familiarize themselves with the transport and energy infrastructure projects implemented in Kalbajar district, including the construction of roads, tunnels and power lines.

The diplomatic corps will be made aware of the destruction and atrocities committed by the Armenian armed forces in Kalbajar district, especially the problems they caused deliberately when they left the territories.