    Robert Lewandowski levels Gerd Müller's 40-goal single-season record

    16.05.2021 [15:03]

    Baku, May 16, AZERTAC

    Robert Lewandowski netted his 40th Bundesliga goal of the campaign on Saturday to equal fellow Bayern Munich legend Gerd Müller's single-season record from 1971/72, according to the official Bundesliga website.

    Lewandowski found the net after 27 minutes of the German champions' game at Freiburg, bringing his tally for the season to 40 goals in 28 league matches.

    That matches Müller's tally from 49 years ago, when the Bundesliga's all-time leading goal scorer set the record with 40 goals in 34 games.

    After sticking away his landmark goal, Lewandowski paid tribute to Müller by rolling up his jersey to reveal a '4EVER GERD' t-shirt, before the Bayern camp gave their latter-day goal machine a surprise guard of honor along the visiting dugout.

