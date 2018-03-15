    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Romanian parliamentarians pay respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs

    15.03.2018 [12:44]

    Baku, March15, AZERTAC

    Members of Romania-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Friendship Group have visited the Alley of Honors to lay flowers at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.

    They also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

    The Romanian parliamentarians then visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country's independence and territorial integrity.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Romanian parliamentarians pay respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    15.03.2018 [13:26]
    Baku hosts meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia and Iran
    15.03.2018 [11:06]
    Anadolu Agency, TRT channel heads hold meetings in Azerbaijan
    15.03.2018 [10:18]
    Azerbaijani ambassador presents his credentials to King of Jordan
    14.03.2018 [21:25]
    Anadolu Agency, TRT channel heads visit AZERTAC VIDEO
    Romanian parliamentarians pay respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs Romanian parliamentarians pay respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs Romanian parliamentarians pay respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs