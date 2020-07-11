Russia reports 6,611 new coronavirus cases

Baku, July 11, AZERTAC

The number of people infected with coronavirus increased in Russia by 6,611 over the day, the total number of infected reached 720,547 the operational headquarters to combat the spread of new coronavirus infection reported on Saturday, according to TASS.

Currently, 211,896 patients with coronavirus are continuing treatment in Russia.

The number of recovered patients diagnosed with coronavirus increased in Russia by 8,378 over the day, a total of 497,446 people recovered. According to the report, the total number of recovered patients exceeded 69% of the total number of coronavirus cases in Russia.

The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Russia increased by 188 per day against 174 the day before, a total of 11,205 people died from the virus.