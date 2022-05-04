Russia to have no clubs participating in UEFA club competitions in 2022/23 season

Baku, May 4, AZERTAC

Russia will have no affiliated clubs participating in UEFA club competitions in the 2022/23 season, the press service of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) said in a statement on Monday, according to TASS.

Consequently, the respective access lists of the men’s and women’s club competitions have been rebalanced in accordance with the principles set out in the relevant competition regulations, the press service said. "Russia will be assigned a number of coefficient points equivalent to the lowest number they have earned in any of the last five seasons, i.e. 4.333 points for the men’s association club coefficient and 1.750 for the women’s association club coefficient for the purpose of points calculation for the 2022/23 season," according to the statement.

Russia was to be presented by five clubs in the next season.