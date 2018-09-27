Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit
AzerTAg.az
27.09.2018 [11:45]
Baku, September 27, AZERTAC
President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for a working visit.
A guard of honor was arranged for the Russian President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.
Russian President Vladimir Putin was met by Azerbaijani first Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.
