    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit

    27.09.2018 [11:45]

    Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

    President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for a working visit.

    A guard of honor was arranged for the Russian President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin was met by Azerbaijani first Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    27.09.2018 [16:50]
    Russian President Vladimir Putin completes working visit to Azerbaijan 
    27.09.2018 [13:05]
    Speaker of Iranian parliament: President Ilham Aliyev pursues a successful foreign policy
    27.09.2018 [13:03]
    Azerbaijan, Romania sign Joint Action Plan
    27.09.2018 [11:48]
    Azerbaijani delegation responds to Armenian Prime Minister’s statement at General Debate of 73rd session of UN General Assembly
    Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit