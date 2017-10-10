    • / WORLD

    Russian Su-24 jet skids off runway in Syria, crew killed

    10.10.2017 [14:06]

    Baku, October 10, AZERTAC

    A Russian Sukhoi Su-24 bomber skidded off the runway during takeoff in Syria on Tuesday, killing the entire crew, the Defense Ministry said, according to TASS.

    The accident occurred at the Hmeymim air base, in the Latakia Governorate, when the aircraft was accelerating before takeoff. The jet was on a combat mission.

    "The plane’s crew failed to eject and died," the ministry said, adding that no damage on the ground was reported. A technical malfunction could have been the cause of the accident, it said.

    Russian Su-24 jet skids off runway in Syria, crew killed
