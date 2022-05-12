  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Russian aviation agency extends restrictions on flights to eleven airports until May 19

    12.05.2022 [12:18]

    Baku, May 12, AZERTAC

    The Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport has extended restrictions on flights to 11 airports in the southern and central part of the country until 3:45 am Moscow time May 19, 2022, the agency said in a statement on Thursday, according to TASS.

    The restrictions concern the airports of Anapa, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Gelendzhik, Krasnodar, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov-on-Don, Simferopol, and Elista.

    "Russian airlines are recommended to carry passengers by alternative routes using the airports of Sochi, Volgograd, Mineralnye Vody, Stavropol, and Moscow. The remaining airports of the Russian Federation operate as normal," the agency added.

    Russia closed part of its airspace in the country’s south for civil aircraft on February 24 amid the special military operation in Ukraine.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Russian aviation agency extends restrictions on flights to eleven airports until May 19
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    12.05.2022 [10:07]
    25 injured after passenger plane veers off runway in southwest China VIDEO
    11.05.2022 [18:43]
    Needs Growing for over 8 million internally displaced in Ukraine
    11.05.2022 [18:04]
    60 Zimbabweans killed by elephants this year
    11.05.2022 [17:20]
    Asphalt pavement – best option for road construction
    Russian aviation agency extends restrictions on flights to eleven airports until May 19