Russian minister of economic development to visit Baku in April

Baku, March 3, AZERTAC

Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin will visit Baku in April, according to the Russian media.

The minister hailed Russian-Azerbaijani trade and economic relations. “We have created a special group, which promotes the strengthening of relations with Azerbaijan in this area.”

"In April I plan to visit Baku again. Russia and Azerbaijan have an active agenda, a lot of projects," he said.

Oreshkin led a Russian delegation to Baku last year and the visit saw an expanded meeting of the Russian-Azerbaijani and Azerbaijani-Russian business councils as well as the opening of a representative office of the Russian Export Center in Azerbaijan.