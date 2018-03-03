    • / ECONOMY

    Russian minister of economic development to visit Baku in April

    03.03.2018 [13:49]

    Baku, March 3, AZERTAC

    Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin will visit Baku in April, according to the Russian media.

    The minister hailed Russian-Azerbaijani trade and economic relations. “We have created a special group, which promotes the strengthening of relations with Azerbaijan in this area.”

    "In April I plan to visit Baku again. Russia and Azerbaijan have an active agenda, a lot of projects," he said.

    Oreshkin led a Russian delegation to Baku last year and the visit saw an expanded meeting of the Russian-Azerbaijani and Azerbaijani-Russian business councils as well as the opening of a representative office of the Russian Export Center in Azerbaijan.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Russian minister of economic development to visit Baku in April
