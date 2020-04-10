  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Russia’s coronavirus cases nearing 12,000

    10.04.2020 [14:00]

    Baku, April 10, AZERTAC

    The number of coronavirus cases in Russia rose by 1,786 in the past 24 hours, reaching 11,917, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said in a statement on Friday, adding that coronavirus patients had been identified for the first time in the Tuva region, according to TASS.

    "A total of 11,917 coronavirus cases have so far been recorded in 82 Russian regions (up by 17.6%). As many as 97 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours. Eighteen coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 94," the statement reads.

    Another 1,124 patients have been identified in Moscow, bringing the city’s total number of cases to over 7,800. New cases have also been recorded in another 56 regions of the country, including 182 in the Moscow region, 58 in the Komi region, 35 in St. Petersburg, 34 in the Ulyanovsk region, 32 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 23 in the Murmansk region, 22 in the Mari El region, and 20 in the Krasnodar region.

    According to the center, 97 people in 27 Russian regions were discharged from hospitals. Another 12 coronavirus deaths have been recorded in Moscow and two in the Krasnodar region. The Mari El, Nizhny Novgorod, Stavropol and Yamalo-Nenets regions have reported one death each.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Russia’s coronavirus cases nearing 12,000
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    10.04.2020 [12:35]
    Coronavirus death toll climbs to 9 in Kazakhstan
    09.04.2020 [17:52]
    60 fully recover from Covid-19 in Kazakhstan
    09.04.2020 [13:21]
    Russia’s coronavirus cases surpass 10,000
    09.04.2020 [11:33]
    Coronavirus cases reach 555 in Uzbekistan
    Russia’s coronavirus cases nearing 12,000