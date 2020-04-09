  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Russia’s coronavirus cases surpass 10,000

    09.04.2020 [13:21]

    Baku, April 9, AZERTAC

    The number of coronavirus patients in Russia rose by 1,459 in the past 24 hours, reaching 10,131, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said in a statement on Thursday, according to TASS.

    "A total of 10,131 coronavirus cases have so far been recorded in 81 Russian regions (up by 16.8%). As many as 118 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 698. Thirteen coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 76," the statement reads.

    Another 857 patients have been identified in Moscow, taking the city’s total number of cases to 6,698. New cases have also been recorded in 49 regions of the country, including 199 in the Moscow region, 44 in St. Petersburg, 40 in the Bryansk region, 31 in the Komi region, 24 in the Vladimir region, 20 in the Krasnodar region, 18 in the Leningrad region and 16 in the Astrakhan region.

    According to the center, 118 people in 33 Russian regions were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, including 43 in Moscow, 11 in St. Petersburg, nine in the Buryatia region, and six in the Ivanovo region. Another seven coronavirus deaths have been recorded in Moscow, three in the Moscow region, two in St. Petersburg and one in the Perm region.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Russia’s coronavirus cases surpass 10,000
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    09.04.2020 [11:33]
    Coronavirus cases reach 555 in Uzbekistan
    09.04.2020 [10:57]
    Kyrgyzstan confirms 10 new COVID-19 cases, 280 in total
    09.04.2020 [00:16]
    Turkey's death toll from coronavirus rises to 812
    08.04.2020 [16:39]
    Coronavirus cases in Russia rise to 8,672
    Russia’s coronavirus cases surpass 10,000