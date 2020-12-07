  • HOMEPAGE
    SOCAR Energy Switzerland opens its 200th petrol station

    07.12.2020 [18:18]

    Baku, December 7, AZERTAC

    SOCAR Energy Switzerland has opened its 200th petrol station.

    “With the opening of SOCAR Stalvedro (198.), SOCAR Meiringen (199.) and SOCAR Innertkirchen (200.) we have reached a big milestone on the way to a dense network of petrol stations,” the company said.

    On 1 July 2012, SOCAR acquired all of ExxonMobil's shares in Esso Schweiz GmbH and thereby the network of Esso petrol stations in Switzerland.

    The first petrol station with the new SOCAR branding in the Azerbaijani national colours, was formally opened in Zurich in September 2012. This was also the beginning of the gradual replacement of the Esso brand by SOCAR.

    Today, SOCAR stands for first-class and high-quality products and services and is setting new standards in the Swiss retail and energy market.

    SOCAR Energy Switzerland is a SOCAR company. SOCAR is the state energy company of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

