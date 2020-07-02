  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    SPAL 2-2 Milan: Rossoneri seal dramatic late draw in Ibrahimovic's return

    02.07.2020 [11:33]

    Baku, July 2, AZERTAC

    An injury-time own goal from Francesco Vicari spared Milan's blushes as an action-packed Serie A encounter ended in a 2-2 draw at 10-man SPAL on Zlatan Ibrahimovic's return, according to goal.com.

    A close-range finish from Mattia Valoti and a stunning strike from Sergio Floccari gave SPAL a 2-0 lead before the break at the Paolo Mazza.

    SPAL moved ahead when Valoti turned the ball home via a deflection after a scramble in the six-yard box.

    The introduction of Ibrahimovic in the 65th minute brought Milan renewed purpose and he headed over from a good position.

    Milan's push for an equaliser appeared as though it would be fruitless but SPAL's players then had their heads in their hands in the fourth minute of injury time when Saelemaekers' seemingly harmless delivery was miscued by Vicari.

    Milan are two points behind sixth-placed Napoli, who travel to Atalanta on Thursday, as their hopes of qualifying for next season's Europa League suffered a blow.

    SPAL remain seven points adrift of safety, and with nine matches of the season remaining the two points they dropped from a winning position here may prove costly.

    AZERTAG.AZ :SPAL 2-2 Milan: Rossoneri seal dramatic late draw in Ibrahimovic's return
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    04.07.2020 [12:28]
    Vettel confirms Ferrari never offered new contract
    04.07.2020 [11:32]
    Atletico Madrid ease past Mallorca
    03.07.2020 [10:31]
    Manchester City honour Liverpool - then hammer them 4-0
    02.07.2020 [17:36]
    Tokyo Olympic official: Decision to hold can wait
    SPAL 2-2 Milan: Rossoneri seal dramatic late draw in Ibrahimovic's return