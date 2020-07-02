SPAL 2-2 Milan: Rossoneri seal dramatic late draw in Ibrahimovic's return

Baku, July 2, AZERTAC

An injury-time own goal from Francesco Vicari spared Milan's blushes as an action-packed Serie A encounter ended in a 2-2 draw at 10-man SPAL on Zlatan Ibrahimovic's return, according to goal.com.

A close-range finish from Mattia Valoti and a stunning strike from Sergio Floccari gave SPAL a 2-0 lead before the break at the Paolo Mazza.

SPAL moved ahead when Valoti turned the ball home via a deflection after a scramble in the six-yard box.

The introduction of Ibrahimovic in the 65th minute brought Milan renewed purpose and he headed over from a good position.

Milan's push for an equaliser appeared as though it would be fruitless but SPAL's players then had their heads in their hands in the fourth minute of injury time when Saelemaekers' seemingly harmless delivery was miscued by Vicari.

Milan are two points behind sixth-placed Napoli, who travel to Atalanta on Thursday, as their hopes of qualifying for next season's Europa League suffered a blow.

SPAL remain seven points adrift of safety, and with nine matches of the season remaining the two points they dropped from a winning position here may prove costly.