    Samir Sharifov: exchange rate of manat stabilized

    29.12.2017 [11:15]

    Baku, December 29, AZERTAC

    Exchange rate of the national currency of Azerbaijan stabilized, said Finance Minister Samir Sharifov.

    The minister stressed that at the beginning of the year, the manat was growing even stronger, saying that compared to the beginning of the year, this difference was about 3.4 percent.

    This is also indicative of the gradual restoration of trust in the manat, Samir Sharifov added.

