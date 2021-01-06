  • HOMEPAGE
    Saudi says to make voluntary oil output cuts of 1 million bpd

    06.01.2021 [16:16]

    Baku, January 6, AZERTAC

    Saudi Arabia will make additional, voluntary cuts to its oil production totalling one million barrels per day in February and in March, Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

    The extra cuts, which come on top of those Saudi Arabia is making along with others in the OPEC+ group of oil producers, are aimed at supporting the country’s economy and the oil market, he said.

