    Second batch of S-400 supplies to Turkey may begin in 2020 — defense official

    31.07.2019 [16:45]

    Baku, July 31, AZERTAC

    Ankara expects that the second batch of Russia’s S-400 missile systems supplies to Turkey will begin in 2020, the head of Turkey’s Defense Industry Directorate, Ismail Demir, told TGRT TV channel on Wednesday, according to TASS.

    "The second batch of S-400 supplies may begin next year. Control over the systems will be carried out by Turkey," he said.

