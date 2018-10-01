    • / SPORTS

    Shahriyar Mammadyarov remains 3rd in FIDE ratings

    01.10.2018 [20:20]

    Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

    World Chess Federation (FIDE) has announced its latest ratings, remaining Azerbaijani grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov third.

    Norwegian Magnus Carlsen remains the highest-rated human on the planet, while American Fabiano Caruana ranks second.

