Shahriyar Mammadyarov remains 3rd in FIDE ratings

Baku, October 1, AZERTAC World Chess Federation (FIDE) has announced its latest ratings, remaining Azerbaijani grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov third. Norwegian Magnus Carlsen remains the highest-rated human on the planet, while American Fabiano Caruana ranks second.

