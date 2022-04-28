Shahriyar Mammadyarov to take on Magnus Carlsen at Oslo Esports Cup Round 7

Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani grandmaster Shahriyar Mammadyarov will face Norwegian Magnus Carlsen in the seventh round of the Oslo Esports Cup.

Mammadyarov, who jumped two spots into a tie for sixth place, has beaten Dutch Jorden van Foreest in Round 6 of the tournament.

The Oslo Esports Cup is as the first major event part of the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour by chess24. It is held from the 22nd to 28th of April online on chess24.

The tour consists 9 tournaments, where two regular tournaments are followed by a major one. This major tournament is an 8-player Round-robin. In every round, 4 rapid games are played. If they all end drawn two tie-break Blitz games are played, followed by an Armageddon game if necessary.

Players earn 3 points for a Rapid game win. A match win after tie-breaks earns 2 points for the winner and one point for the loser. The player with the most points at the end of the tournament is the winner.