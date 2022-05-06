Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque - one of largest and most expensive mosques in the world

Baku, May 6, AZERTAC

With 82 domes and enough room to accommodate 40,000 worshippers, Abu Dhabi's iconic landmark - the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is not only one of the largest mosques in the world but also one of the most beautiful with a marble courtyard featuring mosaics of flowers native to the Middle East.

The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan built this mosque to convey historic consequence and to embody the Islamic message of peace, tolerance and diversity.

All Non-Muslim visitors are welcomed, except on Friday morning prayers and Eid holidays. The dress code is of course restrictive, particularly for the women.

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is one of the world's most popular attractions.

Construction work on Abu Dhabi's beacon of splendor started in 1996 and took 12 years to complete amounted to $545 million.