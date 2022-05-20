Shusha, May 20, AZERTAC “Azerbaijani city of Shusha is the best nomination to be inscribed on the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage List. The city’s landscape, beauty, as well as great importance attached to the city by the Azerbaijani people confirm this once again”, said Former Chairman of Maltese National Commission for UNESCO Raymond Bondin. Bondin has made the proposal during the "Advancing post-conflict humanitarian agenda: sustainable development through the revitalization of cultural environment" international conference held in Shusha.

AZERTAG.AZ : Shusha is best nomination for UNESCO World Cultural Heritage List, Former Chairman of Maltese National Commission for UNESCO

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter