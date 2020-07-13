  • HOMEPAGE
    Sivasspor beat Fenerbahce to cement 3rd spot

    13.07.2020 [12:17]

    Baku, July 13, AZERTAC

    Demir Grup Sivasspor toppled Fenerbahce 2-1 in Sunday's Turkish Super Lig match to sit in the third spot in the standings, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Sivasspor took the lead in the ninth minute at the Ulker Stadium as Ivorian forward Arouna Kone scored a penalty, 1-0.

    Home team Fenerbahce pulled level in the 27th minute as Turkish winger Deniz Turuc skipped Sivasspor goalkeeper Mamadou Samassa to score the equalizer for his team, 1-1.

    In the 44th minute, the visitors made it 2-1 as Sivasspor's Turkish midfielder Emre Kilinc had a through ball to the net for the winner.

    Thanks to the first-half goals, Sivasspor secured the victory in Istanbul.

    Third in place, Sivasspor boosted their points to 57 as the 2019-20 season will conclude in two weeks.

    Having lost Sunday's match, Fenerbahce came seventh with 50 points.

    In the next match, the Yellow Canaries will visit rivals Besiktas for a derby.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Sivasspor beat Fenerbahce to cement 3rd spot
