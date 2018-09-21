Solemn meeting marking centenary of Azerbaijani parliament gets underway at Milli Majlis
President Ilham Aliyev attended the meeting VIDEO
A solemn meeting marking the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani parliament has kicked off at Milli Majlis.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the meeting.
The head of state made a speech at the meeting.
Then photos were taken.
The meeting continues its work.
