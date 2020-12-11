  • HOMEPAGE
    Speaker Sahiba Gafarova: Victory parade was inscribed in golden letters in the history of Azerbaijan

    11.12.2020 [14:25]

    Baku, December 11, AZERTAC

    “A grandiose Victory parade was held at the Azadlig Square of Baku, on December 10. The Victory parade, held with the participation of President of Azerbaijan, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was written in the history of Azerbaijan in golden letters,” said Speaker of Azerbaijani Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova at a session held today.

    “The Victory parade has demonstrated the military power of the Azerbaijan, once again sending message to the world that Azerbaijan is able to defend its just cause, as well as protect its citizen’s rights and territorial integrity of the country,” Gafarova mentioned.

    Noting that the brotherly country of Turkey stood by Azerbaijan since the first day of the Patriotic war, the Speaker of the Parliament said: “Turkey’s standing by Azerbaijan is of profound importance. This is yet another confirmation of the principle of “one nation, two states.”

