  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Parliament to visit Italy

    16.05.2021 [15:55]

    Baku, May 16, AZERTAC

    On the invitation of the Italian side, an Azerbaijani delegation led by Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova will pay an official visit to Italy on May 17-19, Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis told AZERTAC.

    The delegation includes Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee Tahir Mirkishili, Committee Chairman Eldar Guliyev, head of the working group on Italy-Azerbaijan interparliamentary ties Azer Karimli, MPs Gudrat Hasanguliyev, Elnur Allahverdiyev, Agiya Nakhchivanli, Afet Hasanova, Head of Parliament’s Apparatus Safa Mirzayev and other officials.

    As part of the visit, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova will meet the Chairs of both houses of the Italian Parliament and the country's foreign minister. The meetings will feature exchange of views on current level and future prospects for developing inter-parliamentary relations.

    The Azerbaijani delegation will also meet with members of the friendship group in the Italian parliament and the Italy-Azerbaijan Friendship Association.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Parliament to visit Italy
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    16.05.2021 [12:45]
    Foreign Ministry: Allegations of Armenia as if Azerbaijan violated “sovereign territory” of Armenia are absolutely baseless
    16.05.2021 [10:57]
    Azerbaijani, Tajik FMs hold phone talk
    14.05.2021 [22:25]
    Azerbaijani FM has phone talk with Secretary-General of European External Action Service
    14.05.2021 [22:09]
    Azerbaijani, Turkish parliament speakers speak over phone
    Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Parliament to visit Italy