Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Parliament to visit Italy

Baku, May 16, AZERTAC

On the invitation of the Italian side, an Azerbaijani delegation led by Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova will pay an official visit to Italy on May 17-19, Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis told AZERTAC.

The delegation includes Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee Tahir Mirkishili, Committee Chairman Eldar Guliyev, head of the working group on Italy-Azerbaijan interparliamentary ties Azer Karimli, MPs Gudrat Hasanguliyev, Elnur Allahverdiyev, Agiya Nakhchivanli, Afet Hasanova, Head of Parliament’s Apparatus Safa Mirzayev and other officials.

As part of the visit, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova will meet the Chairs of both houses of the Italian Parliament and the country's foreign minister. The meetings will feature exchange of views on current level and future prospects for developing inter-parliamentary relations.

The Azerbaijani delegation will also meet with members of the friendship group in the Italian parliament and the Italy-Azerbaijan Friendship Association.