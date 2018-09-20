Speaker of Sudan National Assembly embarks on Azerbaijan visit
AzerTAg.az
20.09.2018 [16:45]
Baku, September 19, AZERTAC
Speaker of the Sudan National Assembly Ibrahim Ahmed Omer has arrived in Baku to attend a solemn meeting marking the centenary of the Azerbaijani parliament.
He was met by Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Valeh Alasgarov and other officials at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.
