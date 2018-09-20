Baku, September 19, AZERTAC Speaker of the Sudan National Assembly Ibrahim Ahmed Omer has arrived in Baku to attend a solemn meeting marking the centenary of the Azerbaijani parliament. He was met by Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Valeh Alasgarov and other officials at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

AZERTAG.AZ : Speaker of Sudan National Assembly embarks on Azerbaijan visit

