    Speaker of Sudan National Assembly embarks on Azerbaijan visit

    20.09.2018 [16:45]

    Baku, September 19, AZERTAC

    Speaker of the Sudan National Assembly Ibrahim Ahmed Omer has arrived in Baku to attend a solemn meeting marking the centenary of the Azerbaijani parliament.

    He was met by Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Valeh Alasgarov and other officials at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

