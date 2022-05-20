Steamer Duck- a flightless bird with a habit of running across water

Baku, May 20, AZERTAC

The steamer ducks, (genus Tachyeres), any of four species of heavily built, big-billed sea ducks of southernmost South America and the Falkland Islands.

These South American ducks earned their name by running across water and thrashing their wings like the wheels on a steamboat.

Being extremely aggressive, steamer ducks are known to engage in epic, bloody battles with each other over territory disputes.

They are also known for killing water birds several times their size.