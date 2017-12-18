    • / ECONOMY

    TAP contributes cleaning Osamu River in Albania

    18.12.2017 [17:17]

    Baku, December 18, AZERTAC

    Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) joined Albanian Ministry of Tourism and Environment in cleaning the debris along the Osumi River.

    The initiative also included deepening the river bed.

    TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

    The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy's south.

    TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 kilometers, Albania 215 kilometers, Adriatic Sea 105 kilometers, and Italy 8 kilometers).

    TAP's shareholding is comprised of BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

