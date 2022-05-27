TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan in spotlight of Turkish media
AzerTAg.az
27.05.2022 [15:09]
Ankara, May 27, AZERTAC
Turkiye’s leading media outlets, including Anadolu, IHA news agencies, “TRT Haber”, “TRT Avaz”, “Haber turk”, “Haber global” TV channels, as well as “Hurriyyet”, “Sabah” and “Milliyet” newspapers have published articles highlighting TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan Aerospace and Technology Festival held in Baku.
The articles also hailed the high-level organization of the TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan, as well as various events held as part of the festival, which were attended by visitors with a sense of great joy and pride.
Sabir Shahtakhti
Special Correspondent
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
26.05.2022 [18:49]
26.05.2022 [18:33]
25.05.2022 [19:10]
MULTIMEDIA
27.05.2022 [17:39]
27.05.2022 [17:36]
27.05.2022 [16:38]
26.05.2022 [18:15]
27.05.2022 [15:15]
27.05.2022 [11:57]
27.05.2022 [11:43]
26.05.2022 [21:26]
21.05.2022 [11:24]
20.05.2022 [22:21]
16.05.2022 [17:59]
27.05.2022 [17:27]
27.05.2022 [12:22]
26.05.2022 [17:55]
26.05.2022 [17:20]
26.05.2022 [21:26]
25.05.2022 [18:22]
24.05.2022 [19:48]
26.05.2022 [19:18]
26.05.2022 [19:11]
25.05.2022 [20:03]
25.05.2022 [19:20]
21.05.2022 [17:33]
11.05.2022 [17:19]
06.05.2022 [10:29]
23.04.2022 [14:31]
27.05.2022 [15:09]
26.05.2022 [18:49]
26.05.2022 [18:33]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note