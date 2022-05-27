TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan in spotlight of Turkish media

Ankara, May 27, AZERTAC

Turkiye’s leading media outlets, including Anadolu, IHA news agencies, “TRT Haber”, “TRT Avaz”, “Haber turk”, “Haber global” TV channels, as well as “Hurriyyet”, “Sabah” and “Milliyet” newspapers have published articles highlighting TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan Aerospace and Technology Festival held in Baku.

The articles also hailed the high-level organization of the TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan, as well as various events held as part of the festival, which were attended by visitors with a sense of great joy and pride.

Sabir Shahtakhti

Special Correspondent