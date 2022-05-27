  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan in spotlight of Turkish media

    27.05.2022 [15:09]

    Ankara, May 27, AZERTAC

    Turkiye’s leading media outlets, including Anadolu, IHA news agencies, “TRT Haber”, “TRT Avaz”, “Haber turk”, “Haber global” TV channels, as well as “Hurriyyet”, “Sabah” and “Milliyet” newspapers have published articles highlighting TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan Aerospace and Technology Festival held in Baku.

    The articles also hailed the high-level organization of the TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan, as well as various events held as part of the festival, which were attended by visitors with a sense of great joy and pride.

    Sabir Shahtakhti

    Special Correspondent

    AZERTAG.AZ :TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan in spotlight of Turkish media
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    26.05.2022 [18:49]
    American crocodile - a prehistoric-looking creature, listed as an endangered species
    26.05.2022 [18:33]
    Azerbaijan represented at 14th edition of Milipol Qatar international event
    26.05.2022 [17:59]
    ‘TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan will further reinforce Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood’
    25.05.2022 [19:10]
    Redback - a venomous spider endemic to Australia
    TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan in spotlight of Turkish media TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan in spotlight of Turkish media TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan in spotlight of Turkish media TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan in spotlight of Turkish media TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan in spotlight of Turkish media TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan in spotlight of Turkish media TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan in spotlight of Turkish media TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan in spotlight of Turkish media