  • HOMEPAGE
    • / CULTURE

    CULTURE


    Tbilisi to host "My paradise Karabakh" musical evening

    05.05.2022 [16:56]

    Tbilisi, May 5, AZERTAC

    On May 7, the Georgian capital of Tbilisi will host a "My paradise Karabakh" musical evening dedicated to the "Year of Shusha".

    The concert will be organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Georgia in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, the Museum of Azerbaijani Culture named after Mirza Fatali Akhundov in Tbilisi and the Art Gymnasium at Azerbaijan National Conservatory.

    The event will be held on May 7 at 18:00 at the Vakhtang Salaridze Concert Hall.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Tbilisi to host "My paradise Karabakh" musical evening
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    05.05.2022 [18:50]
    Prominent Azerbaijani poet Ahmad Javad to be commemorated in Ankara
    05.05.2022 [18:00]
    Minister of Culture attends inauguration of bas-relief to prominent Azerbaijani playwright Huseyn Javid in US
    05.05.2022 [11:13]
    Narsharab - Azerbaijan's delicious pomegranate sauce
    05.05.2022 [10:35]
    Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture visits Unites States Holocaust Memorial Museum
    Tbilisi to host "My paradise Karabakh" musical evening