Tbilisi to host "My paradise Karabakh" musical evening
AzerTAg.az
05.05.2022 [16:56]
Tbilisi, May 5, AZERTAC
On May 7, the Georgian capital of Tbilisi will host a "My paradise Karabakh" musical evening dedicated to the "Year of Shusha".
The concert will be organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Georgia in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, the Museum of Azerbaijani Culture named after Mirza Fatali Akhundov in Tbilisi and the Art Gymnasium at Azerbaijan National Conservatory.
The event will be held on May 7 at 18:00 at the Vakhtang Salaridze Concert Hall.
