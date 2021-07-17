To His Majesty Philippe, the King of the Belgians
AzerTAg.az
17.07.2021 [17:26]
Your Majesty,
I was deeply shaken by the news of significant loss of life and devastation in the aftermath of a flooding in your country.
Due to this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my profound condolences to you, families of the victims and the people of Belgium and wish speedy recovery to the injured.
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 17 July 2021
