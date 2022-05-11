Tombs and house – Imaret complex of the Karabakh khans in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district

Baku, May 11, AZERTAC

The Tombs and house – Imaret complex of the Karabakh khans in Aghdam district is a historical and architectural monument of the 18th century, consisting of two buildings.

It is one of the first estates of the khan dynasty. As opposed to other khan's palaces located across Azerbaijan, it was a luxurious estate. Therefore, it was also called Panah Ali khan's palace.

Like other historical, cultural, and religious monuments in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, Panah Ali khan's palace was desecrated and vandalized by the Armenians. It was used as a stable.

The Imaret cemetery located near the khan's palace, where many representatives of the dynasty of the Karabakh khans were buried, was also vandalized by the Armenians.

Aghdam city was liberated from the Armenian occupation on November 20, 2020.

On February 14, 2022, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the tombs and house – Imaret complex of the Karabakh khans in Aghdam.