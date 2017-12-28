    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Transformer plant built through Azerbaijani investment to open in Aktau next year

    28.12.2017 [12:08]

    Baku, December 28, AZERTAC

    “A transformer plant built in Aktau through Azerbaijani investments will go into service in 2018. The plant will create 1,000 jobs,” said Azerbaijani General Consul in Kazakhstan Elkhan Zeynalov at the event marking the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between two countries.

    He said $50 million were invested in the construction of the plant.

    Zeynalov hailed relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. “The two countries actively cooperate in various spheres. Economic relations are strong in the fields of logistics, marine transportation and agriculture. Azerbaijani businessmen invested $300 in the manufacturing sector in Western regions of Kazakhstan. Presently, more than 800 Azerbaijani companies work in Kazakhstan,” added Zeynalov.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Transformer plant built through Azerbaijani investment to open in Aktau next year
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    26.12.2017 [10:40]
    Azerbaijan-Russia trade reached $2.1bn in 10 months of 2017
    25.12.2017 [18:14]
    Russian Export Center opens Baku office
    24.12.2017 [16:17]
    Office of Russian Export Center to be launched in Baku
    21.12.2017 [16:52]
    US ambassador attends CEO Lunch Baku
    Transformer plant built through Azerbaijani investment to open in Aktau next year