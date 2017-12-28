Transformer plant built through Azerbaijani investment to open in Aktau next year

Baku, December 28, AZERTAC

“A transformer plant built in Aktau through Azerbaijani investments will go into service in 2018. The plant will create 1,000 jobs,” said Azerbaijani General Consul in Kazakhstan Elkhan Zeynalov at the event marking the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between two countries.

He said $50 million were invested in the construction of the plant.

Zeynalov hailed relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. “The two countries actively cooperate in various spheres. Economic relations are strong in the fields of logistics, marine transportation and agriculture. Azerbaijani businessmen invested $300 in the manufacturing sector in Western regions of Kazakhstan. Presently, more than 800 Azerbaijani companies work in Kazakhstan,” added Zeynalov.