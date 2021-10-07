Trilateral protocol on development of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line project signed

Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

Further directions of cooperation on the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line project was discussed at a meeting organized as part of the 12th International Transport and Communications Council in Turkey.

Following the meeting, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey signed a trilateral protocol of the ministerial meeting on the development of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line project.

The Signatories to the Protocol assessed the effectiveness of the project, stressed the importance of reducing time spent on transportation of transit goods by rail, and increasing the efficiency of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars project as a whole.

A delegation headed by Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Rashad Nabiyev is taking part in the 12th International Transport and Communications Council.