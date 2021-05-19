  • HOMEPAGE
    Troops involved in exercises fulfill assigned tasks

    19.05.2021 [17:05]

    Baku, May 19, AZERTAC

    The Azerbaijan Army continues to conduct exercises with the involvement of various types of troops, Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told AZERTAC.

    “According to the plan of the exercises, headquarters assess the situation and give relevant instructions.

    In accordance with the decisions made the rocket and artillery units fulfill the tasks,” the ministry said.

