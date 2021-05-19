Troops involved in exercises fulfill assigned tasks
AzerTAg.az
19.05.2021 [17:05]
Baku, May 19, AZERTAC
The Azerbaijan Army continues to conduct exercises with the involvement of various types of troops, Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told AZERTAC.
“According to the plan of the exercises, headquarters assess the situation and give relevant instructions.
In accordance with the decisions made the rocket and artillery units fulfill the tasks,” the ministry said.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
18.05.2021 [20:13]
18.05.2021 [12:10]
17.05.2021 [20:33]
MULTIMEDIA
18.05.2021 [16:40]
19.05.2021 [20:01]
19.05.2021 [19:22]
19.05.2021 [18:46]
19.05.2021 [15:55]
19.05.2021 [13:45]
19.05.2021 [12:28]
19.05.2021 [12:23]
17.05.2021 [15:41]
16.05.2021 [16:48]
08.05.2021 [18:46]
09.05.2021 [12:07]
09.05.2021 [11:39]
07.05.2021 [19:09]
07.05.2021 [15:29]
26.01.2021 [09:32]
22.01.2021 [08:55]
27.11.2020 [09:15]
19.05.2021 [19:36]
18.05.2021 [18:57]
17.05.2021 [20:07]
16.05.2021 [20:11]
07.05.2021 [16:27]
03.05.2021 [11:54]
22.04.2021 [13:07]
31.03.2021 [19:27]
09.05.2021 [17:11]
07.05.2021 [08:51]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note