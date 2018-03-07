Turkey, Russia, Iran summit likely in early April

Baku, March 7, AZERTAC

A trilateral summit of leaders from Turkey, Russia, and Iran is expected to be held on April 4 in Istanbul, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to diplomatic sources, the summit is planned to be held following Turkey-Russia High-Level Cooperation Council (UDIK) on April 3.

The main topic in the agenda of the leaders’ summit is expected to be Syria as other regional matters are also planned to be addressed.

Separately, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will be heading to Moscow on March 12 to attend the sub-group of UDIK's joint strategic group as well as attend the International Travel and Tourism Fair.

In the separate phone discussions held by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with his Russian and Iranian counterparts in early February, the leaders agreed to hold a leaders’ summit in Istanbul on the Syrian conflict.