    Turkey 'neutralizes' 14 terrorists over past week

    03.12.2018 [17:26]

    Baku, December 3, AZERTAC

    Turkish security forces have neutralized 14 PKK terrorists -- including two senior operatives -- during nationwide operations over the past week, said the Interior Ministry on Monday, Anadolu Agency reported.

    Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered, were killed or captured.

    In a statement, the ministry said that security forces carried out 2,836 anti-terror operations between Nov. 26 and Dec. 3.

    In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.

    The ministry also said that 1,163 suspects were arrested for having links to the terror groups.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Turkey 'neutralizes' 14 terrorists over past week
