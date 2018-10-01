Turkey ‘neutralizes’ about 10 terrorists in N. Iraq

Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

Turkish jets neutralized over 10 PKK terrorists as part of an anti-terror operation in northern Iraq, the military said on Sunday.

The Turkish General Staff said the airstrikes “neutralized” seven PKK terrorists in Gara region, according to Anadolu Agency.

The military said the terrorists were plotting attacks on Turkish bases.

In a separate statement issued earlier in the day, the army said four PKK terrorists were also neutralized in Hakurk and Zap regions in an air operation on Saturday.

The strikes also destroyed shelters and ammunition depots belonging to the terrorists in the area, the statement added.