    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Turkey ‘neutralizes’ about 10 terrorists in N. Iraq

    01.10.2018 [11:51]

    Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

    Turkish jets neutralized over 10 PKK terrorists as part of an anti-terror operation in northern Iraq, the military said on Sunday.

    The Turkish General Staff said the airstrikes “neutralized” seven PKK terrorists in Gara region, according to Anadolu Agency.

    The military said the terrorists were plotting attacks on Turkish bases.

    In a separate statement issued earlier in the day, the army said four PKK terrorists were also neutralized in Hakurk and Zap regions in an air operation on Saturday.

    The strikes also destroyed shelters and ammunition depots belonging to the terrorists in the area, the statement added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Turkey ‘neutralizes’ about 10 terrorists in N. Iraq
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    30.09.2018 [18:10]
    Indonesian government to allocate $37.5m to help tsunami victims
    30.09.2018 [13:25]
    Saudi King, Trump discuss efforts to maintain oil market stability
    29.09.2018 [14:11]
    Indonesia quake-tsunami death toll hits 384, AFP reports
    28.09.2018 [21:19]
    No. 2 terrorist leader killed in SE Iran
    Turkey ‘neutralizes’ about 10 terrorists in N. Iraq