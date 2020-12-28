Turkey reports over 14,200 new COVID-19 infections

Baku, December 28, AZERTAC

Turkey reported 14,205 more coronavirus infections, including 2,806 symptomatic patients, over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry announced Sunday, according to Anadolu Agency.

The overall caseload rose to 2.14 million with the latest additions.

As many as 21,196 patients also recovered, bringing the tally to 2.01 million, while the death toll rose to 19,878 with 254 additions.

Across the country, 172,113 new COVID-19 tests were conducted, pushing the total to over 23.77 million.

The number of patients in critical condition now stands at 4,309.

"The number of cases and patients continues to decline. The number of contacts, and demand for testing is also declining," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

According to the health minister, Turkey has signed a deal with Pfizer-BioNTech to procure up to 30 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine as the first batch of 3 million doses of China's Sinovac vaccine is expected to arrive on Dec. 28.

Countries, especially in Europe, have begun procuring and administering vaccines to help pave the way towards the end of the pandemic.

The pandemic has claimed nearly 1.76 million lives in 191 countries and regions since last December.