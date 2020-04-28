Turkey sees highest single-day recovery number

Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

Turkey on Monday saw the highest number of discharged patients in a single day, the country's health minister said, according to Anadolu Agency.

A total of 4,651 patients were discharged from medical care after recovering from the virus in the last 24 hours alone, making a total of 33,791 patients discharged, Fahrettin Koca announced on Twitter.

Koca also confirmed 95 more fatalities from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 2,900, citing Health Ministry data.

The total number of registered coronavirus cases surged to 112,261, as 2,131 more people tested positive for the virus.

Monday’s numbers also show that for the 3rd straight day, Turkey saw more COVID-19 recoveries than new cases.

Koca stressed that the number of patients in intensive care units also fell.

A total of 20,143 tests for the virus were conducted over the past 24 hours, with the total reaching 918,885, according to the data.