  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Turkey sees highest single-day recovery number

    28.04.2020 [10:40]

    Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

    Turkey on Monday saw the highest number of discharged patients in a single day, the country's health minister said, according to Anadolu Agency.

    A total of 4,651 patients were discharged from medical care after recovering from the virus in the last 24 hours alone, making a total of 33,791 patients discharged, Fahrettin Koca announced on Twitter.

    Koca also confirmed 95 more fatalities from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 2,900, citing Health Ministry data.

    The total number of registered coronavirus cases surged to 112,261, as 2,131 more people tested positive for the virus.

    Monday’s numbers also show that for the 3rd straight day, Turkey saw more COVID-19 recoveries than new cases.

    Koca stressed that the number of patients in intensive care units also fell.

    A total of 20,143 tests for the virus were conducted over the past 24 hours, with the total reaching 918,885, according to the data.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Turkey sees highest single-day recovery number
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    27.04.2020 [19:00]
    Boris Johnson warns against relaxing UK lockdown as he returns to work after battle with coronavirus
    27.04.2020 [18:30]
    UK doctors on alert over 'virus-related syndrome' in children
    27.04.2020 [16:48]
    New Zealand struck by 5.6 magnitude earthquake - the biggest to hit this year
    27.04.2020 [13:08]
    Coronavirus: Saudi signs $265 million China deal to expand Kingdom’s testing capacity
    Turkey sees highest single-day recovery number