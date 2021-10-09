  • HOMEPAGE
    Turkey to start manufacturing 1st indigenous electric train locomotive in 2022

    09.10.2021 [10:53]

    Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

    Turkey is set to start manufacturing its first indigenous electric train locomotive next year, the country’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, according to Anadolu Agency.

    Speaking at the 12th Transportation and Communication Week at Ataturk Airport in Istanbul, Erdogan said Turkey’s railway industry has improved thanks to the government's investments, such as for developing indigenous electric train set and on designing high-speed trains.

    "We are about to come to the point where we will produce metro, suburban and tramway," he noted.

    Pointing to the country's advantageous geographical location, the president said Turkey's Istanbul Airport, which was inaugurated less than three years ago, ranks second among the world’s best international airports. 

    Istanbul Airport is the Europe's busiest airport, he said, adding the airport becomes one of the symbols of Turkey's great vision.

    Turkey to start manufacturing 1st indigenous electric train locomotive in 2022
