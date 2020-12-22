Turkish military sappers conduct training on engineering support
AzerTAg.az
22.12.2020 [15:14]
Baku, December 22, AZERTAC
“A group on the clearance of mines of the Turkish Armed Forces conducts training on the fulfillment of engineering support tasks in the specially designed engineering towns in our country,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.
“During the training, sappers conduct terrain reconnaissance, fulfill training tasks on the detection and disposal of mines using special equipment and specially trained dogs.
After the completion of the preparatory process, Turkish specialists will be involved in the process of demining the liberated territories of Azerbaijan,” the ministry added.
