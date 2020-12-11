  • HOMEPAGE
    Turkish official hails Azerbaijan's Karabakh victory

    11.12.2020 [18:52]

    Baku, December 11, AZERTAC 

    The Turkish parliament speaker on Thursday congratulated Azerbaijan over its success in Karabakh as a victory parade was held in the capital Baku, according to Anadolu Agency.

    "I celebrate the victory day of Azerbaijan," Mustafa Sentop tweeted, referring to the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from Armenian occupation after nearly three decades.

    He wished Allah's mercy upon the 2,783 Azerbaijani soldiers martyred during the 44 days of fighting that began on Sept. 27.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Turkish official hails Azerbaijan's Karabakh victory
