Two Azerbaijani boxers reach final of international tournament in Uzbekistan
24.05.2022 [10:49]
Baku, May 24, AZERTAC
Two Azerbaijani junior fighters have progressed to the final of an International Boxing tournament held in Ferghana, Uzbekistan, on May 20-24.
Taghi Nasibov (50 kg) and Mahammadali Ashuraliyev (54 kg) will battle for gold medals.
