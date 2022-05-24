  • HOMEPAGE
    Two Azerbaijani boxers reach final of international tournament in Uzbekistan

    24.05.2022 [10:49]

    Baku, May 24, AZERTAC

    Two Azerbaijani junior fighters have progressed to the final of an International Boxing tournament held in Ferghana, Uzbekistan, on May 20-24.

    Taghi Nasibov (50 kg) and Mahammadali Ashuraliyev (54 kg) will battle for gold medals.

     

