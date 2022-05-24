Two Azerbaijani boxers reach final of international tournament in Uzbekistan

Baku, May 24, AZERTAC Two Azerbaijani junior fighters have progressed to the final of an International Boxing tournament held in Ferghana, Uzbekistan, on May 20-24. Taghi Nasibov (50 kg) and Mahammadali Ashuraliyev (54 kg) will battle for gold medals.

