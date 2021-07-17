  • HOMEPAGE
    Two Azerbaijani players to compete in chess festival in Serbia

    17.07.2021 [13:30]

    Baku, July 17, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani players Farid Orujov and Umid Aslanov will test their strength at the chess festival to be held in Serbia.

    The tournament will bring together nearly 70 chess players.

