Two Azerbaijani players to compete in chess festival in Serbia
AzerTAg.az
17.07.2021 [13:30]
Baku, July 17, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani players Farid Orujov and Umid Aslanov will test their strength at the chess festival to be held in Serbia.
The tournament will bring together nearly 70 chess players.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
19.07.2021 [11:30]
17.07.2021 [17:40]
15.07.2021 [13:54]
12.07.2021 [15:12]
MULTIMEDIA
16.07.2021 [14:15]
21.07.2021 [00:14]
20.07.2021 [13:25]
20.07.2021 [12:25]
21.07.2021 [11:21]
20.07.2021 [14:42]
20.07.2021 [11:58]
14.07.2021 [17:40]
12.07.2021 [18:30]
07.07.2021 [12:49]
05.07.2021 [16:11]
17.07.2021 [14:41]
17.07.2021 [11:28]
16.07.2021 [19:19]
26.01.2021 [09:32]
22.01.2021 [08:55]
27.11.2020 [09:15]
16.07.2021 [19:11]
15.07.2021 [18:07]
14.07.2021 [17:37]
14.07.2021 [17:30]
21.06.2021 [10:58]
07.05.2021 [16:27]
19.07.2021 [17:01]
18.07.2021 [16:49]
14.07.2021 [11:04]
12.07.2021 [18:42]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note