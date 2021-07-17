Two Azerbaijani players to compete in chess festival in Serbia

Baku, July 17, AZERTAC Azerbaijani players Farid Orujov and Umid Aslanov will test their strength at the chess festival to be held in Serbia. The tournament will bring together nearly 70 chess players.

