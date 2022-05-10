  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    UK: Queen to miss State Opening of Parliament

    10.05.2022 [09:50]

    Baku, May 10, AZERTAC

    Queen Elizabeth II will not attend the State Opening of Parliament on Tuesday, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Monday, according to Anadolu Agency.

    Charles, prince of Wales and heir to the throne, will take her place. Prince William, second in line to the throne, will also be in attendance.

    A statement by Buckingham Palace said: "The Queen continues to experience episodic mobility problems, and in consultation with her doctors has reluctantly decided that she will not attend the State Opening of Parliament tomorrow."

    This is only the third time that Elizabeth, 96, has missed the opening, a ceremony that involves her reading out the government’s planned legislation.

    The queen was pregnant on both previous occasions she missed the ceremony.

    She has missed a series of events in the last several months, raising concerns in local media as to how involved she will be in this year's upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations in commemoration of her 70 years on the throne.

    AZERTAG.AZ :UK: Queen to miss State Opening of Parliament
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    10.05.2022 [13:56]
    Zombie computer - a gadget taken out of your control
    09.05.2022 [16:19]
    US first lady Jill Biden pays unannounced visit to Ukraine
    09.05.2022 [15:19]
    Early voting in Australia election under way
    09.05.2022 [12:31]
    Strong 6.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Taiwan
    UK: Queen to miss State Opening of Parliament