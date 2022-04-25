UK appoints new Ambassador to Azerbaijan
AzerTAg.az
25.04.2022 [19:38]
Baku, April 25, AZERTAC
The United Kingdom has appointed a new ambassador to Azerbaijan, according to the UK government.
Fergus Auld has been appointed Ambassador to Azerbaijan in succession to James Lyall Sharp.
Auld will take up his appointment in August 2022.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
25.04.2022 [20:50]
25.04.2022 [19:30]
25.04.2022 [17:33]
MULTIMEDIA
25.04.2022 [16:40]
25.04.2022 [13:52]
25.04.2022 [20:50]
25.04.2022 [19:38]
25.04.2022 [19:30]
25.04.2022 [17:39]
25.04.2022 [17:07]
25.04.2022 [16:02]
25.04.2022 [10:26]
25.04.2022 [14:30]
19.04.2022 [11:36]
25.04.2022 [19:55]
25.04.2022 [18:21]
25.04.2022 [18:14]
25.04.2022 [16:28]
22.04.2022 [17:02]
21.04.2022 [19:00]
21.04.2022 [15:40]
09.03.2022 [19:44]
25.04.2022 [18:45]
25.04.2022 [17:51]
24.04.2022 [18:13]
23.04.2022 [17:54]
23.04.2022 [14:31]
22.04.2022 [14:01]
22.04.2022 [13:58]
25.04.2022 [20:29]
25.04.2022 [16:26]
25.04.2022 [13:57]
23.04.2022 [19:17]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note