  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    UK appoints new Ambassador to Azerbaijan

    25.04.2022 [19:38]

    Baku, April 25, AZERTAC

    The United Kingdom has appointed a new ambassador to Azerbaijan, according to the UK government.

    Fergus Auld has been appointed Ambassador to Azerbaijan in succession to James Lyall Sharp.

    Auld will take up his appointment in August 2022.

    AZERTAG.AZ :UK appoints new Ambassador to Azerbaijan
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    25.04.2022 [20:50]
    Azerbaijani FM meets with OSCE Representative on Freedom of Media
    25.04.2022 [19:30]
    President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Emmanuel Macron on his re-election as President of France
    25.04.2022 [17:33]
    Pyramid State TV channel airs program on Kyrgyz President’s official visit to Azerbaijan
    25.04.2022 [14:49]
    Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran hosts Iftar dinner for media representatives VIDEO
    UK appoints new Ambassador to Azerbaijan